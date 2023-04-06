B of A Securities Maintains TPG Inc - (TPG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of TPG Inc - (NASDAQ:TPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.94% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPG Inc - is $36.68. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 30.94% from its latest reported closing price of $28.01.

The projected annual revenue for TPG Inc - is $1,525MM, a decrease of 23.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPG is 0.00%, a decrease of 42.96%. The put/call ratio of TPG is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

TPG Background Information

TPG Inc., previously known as Texas Pacific Group, is an American investment company. The private equity firm is focused on leveraged buyouts and growth capital. TPG manages investment funds in growth capital, venture capital, public equity, and debt investments.

