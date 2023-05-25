B of A Securities Maintains Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teledyne Technologies is 501.40. The forecasts range from a low of 455.51 to a high of $559.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.21% from its latest reported closing price of 394.16.

The projected annual revenue for Teledyne Technologies is 5,738MM, an increase of 3.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teledyne Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDY is 0.34%, a decrease of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 51,360K shares. The put/call ratio of TDY is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,771K shares representing 12.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,876K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 2.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,651K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 2,218K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 3.61% over the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 1,638K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 50.16% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,466K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 95.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Teledyne Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe.

Key filings for this company:

