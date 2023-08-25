B of A Securities Maintains Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - (SPR) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SPR) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - is 36.94. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 84.14% from its latest reported closing price of 20.06.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - is 6,173MM, an increase of 14.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPR is 0.25%, a decrease of 6.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 103,207K shares. The put/call ratio of SPR is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,591K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,077K shares, representing an increase of 26.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,192K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,839K shares, representing an increase of 32.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 20.61% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 4,144K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,123K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,852K shares, representing a decrease of 17.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 31.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,252K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.

