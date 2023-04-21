B of A Securities Maintains Sonoco Products (SON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonoco Products is $67.32. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.90% from its latest reported closing price of $62.39.

The projected annual revenue for Sonoco Products is $7,480MM, an increase of 3.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.84.

Sonoco Products Declares $0.51 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $62.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.05%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 4.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cetera Advisors holds 115K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 21.60% over the last quarter.

Advisor Partners Ii holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 44.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 39.14% over the last quarter.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 530K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Beverly Hills Private Wealth holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonoco Products. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SON is 0.17%, a decrease of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 85,982K shares. The put/call ratio of SON is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sonoco Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support its corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

