B of A Securities Maintains Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.12% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solaredge Technologies is $373.72. The forecasts range from a low of $308.05 to a high of $474.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.12% from its latest reported closing price of $316.39.

The projected annual revenue for Solaredge Technologies is $4,101MM, an increase of 31.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marietta Investment Partners holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 15.34% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Moore Capital Management holds 262K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 90.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 1,198.24% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 11.16% over the last quarter.

HLGEX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 260K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 31.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaredge Technologies. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEDG is 0.44%, an increase of 10.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 51,586K shares. The put/call ratio of SEDG is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Solaredge Technologies Background Information

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power lives aof people and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions.

