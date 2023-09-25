B of A Securities Maintains Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE:SHCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.87% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Soho House & Co Inc is 8.59. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 31.87% from its latest reported closing price of 6.51.

The projected annual revenue for Soho House & Co Inc is 1,214MM, an increase of 12.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soho House & Co Inc. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 17.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHCO is 0.22%, a decrease of 25.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.59% to 32,813K shares. The put/call ratio of SHCO is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 15,647K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,647K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHCO by 21.80% over the last quarter.

Pelham Capital holds 6,060K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,439K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHCO by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp holds 2,714K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,785K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHCO by 30.34% over the last quarter.

Scoggin Management holds 1,500K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHCO by 11.43% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 1,370K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHCO by 23.67% over the last quarter.

Soho House Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The company began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through its global portfolio of 30 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – its interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and its digital channels.

