B of A Securities Maintains Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silgan Holdings is $59.98. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.34% from its latest reported closing price of $53.39.

The projected annual revenue for Silgan Holdings is $6,701MM, an increase of 4.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.20.

Silgan Holdings Declares $0.18 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $53.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 1.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Los Angeles Capital Management holds 85K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing a decrease of 295.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 70.80% over the last quarter.

ONEO - SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 10.10% over the last quarter.

AZTD - Aztlan Global Stock Selection DM SMID ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

BTAL - AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 43.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Sirios Capital Management L P holds 48K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 21.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silgan Holdings. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGN is 0.24%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 98,422K shares. The put/call ratio of SLGN is 4.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

Silgan Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.5 billion in 2019. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

