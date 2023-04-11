B of A Securities Maintains Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shockwave Medical is $245.71. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.29% from its latest reported closing price of $226.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shockwave Medical is $652MM, an increase of 33.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - T.Rowe Price Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 140.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 70.54% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 11.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 99.98% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

TSCIX - AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Class Z holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 17.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 31.66% over the last quarter.

Trifecta Capital Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shockwave Medical. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWAV is 0.31%, a decrease of 29.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 38,924K shares. The put/call ratio of SWAV is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

ShockWave Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave Medical aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which Shockwave Medical refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes.

See all Shockwave Medical regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.