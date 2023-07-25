B of A Securities Maintains Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.49% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Selective Insurance Group is 102.68. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1.49% from its latest reported closing price of 101.17.

The projected annual revenue for Selective Insurance Group is 3,938MM, an increase of 6.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Selective Insurance Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIGI is 0.30%, an increase of 10.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 64,128K shares. The put/call ratio of SIGI is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,722K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,727K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,101K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 9.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,867K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 1.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,861K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,628K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing a decrease of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 21.01% over the last quarter.

Selective Insurance Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named as one of 'America's Best Mid-Size Employers' in 2019 by Forbes Magazine.

