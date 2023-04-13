B of A Securities Maintains Seagate Technology (STX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seagate Technology is $68.68. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 3.46% from its latest reported closing price of $66.38.

The projected annual revenue for Seagate Technology is $7,975MM, a decrease of 14.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.88.

Seagate Technology Declares $0.70 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023 received the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $66.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.45%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 6.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWSAX - SIIT World Select Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 104.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 51.19% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 135K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing a decrease of 47.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 35.19% over the last quarter.

Panagora Asset Management holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 63.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 99.74% over the last quarter.

SPXN - S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Czech National Bank holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STX is 0.20%, an increase of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 202,442K shares. The put/call ratio of STX is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Seagate Technology Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships.

