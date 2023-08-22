B of A Securities Maintains Regency Centers (REG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regency Centers is 70.60. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 16.87% from its latest reported closing price of 60.41.

The projected annual revenue for Regency Centers is 1,220MM, a decrease of 5.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1047 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regency Centers. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REG is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 179,056K shares. The put/call ratio of REG is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 7,240K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,248K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 47.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,963K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,747K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 57.24% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,768K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,868K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REG by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,158K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,158K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 6.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,292K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,198K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Regency Centers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

