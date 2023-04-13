Stocks
B of A Securities Maintains R1 RCM (RCM) Buy Recommendation

April 13, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for R1 RCM is $19.42. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 29.53% from its latest reported closing price of $14.99.

The projected annual revenue for R1 RCM is $2,329MM, an increase of 28.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RCM / R1 RCM Inc Shares Held by Institutions

PVFAX - Paradigm Value Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PVIVX - Paradigm Micro-Cap Fund holds 160K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 311K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 35.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 802K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 4.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in R1 RCM. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 41.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCM is 0.32%, a decrease of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.26% to 1,386K shares. RCM / R1 RCM Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of RCM is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

R1 RCM Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

R1 RCM Inc. is an American revenue cycle management company servicing hospitals, health systems and physician groups across the United States.

