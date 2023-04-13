B of A Securities Maintains R1 RCM (RCM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for R1 RCM is $19.42. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 29.53% from its latest reported closing price of $14.99.

The projected annual revenue for R1 RCM is $2,329MM, an increase of 28.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PVFAX - Paradigm Value Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PVIVX - Paradigm Micro-Cap Fund holds 160K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 311K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 35.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 802K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 4.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in R1 RCM. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 41.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCM is 0.32%, a decrease of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.26% to 1,386K shares. The put/call ratio of RCM is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

R1 RCM Background Information

R1 RCM Inc. is an American revenue cycle management company servicing hospitals, health systems and physician groups across the United States.

