B of A Securities Maintains PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.51% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PTC Therapeutics is 53.33. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.51% from its latest reported closing price of 58.29.

The projected annual revenue for PTC Therapeutics is 882MM, an increase of 14.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTCT is 0.22%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 88,948K shares. The put/call ratio of PTCT is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 7,093K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,615K shares, representing an increase of 20.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 63.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,998K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,431K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 83.33% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,446K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,490K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 73.17% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,196K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,027K shares, representing an increase of 36.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 38.82% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,924K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares, representing a decrease of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 9.81% over the last quarter.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders.

