B of A Securities Maintains Progyny (PGNY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Progyny is 45.05. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.18% from its latest reported closing price of 37.80.

The projected annual revenue for Progyny is 1,058MM, an increase of 21.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progyny. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGNY is 0.37%, a decrease of 31.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 112,955K shares. The put/call ratio of PGNY is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 9,250K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 6.83% over the last quarter.

KPCB XIII Associates holds 6,474K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,406K shares, representing a decrease of 14.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,989K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,615K shares, representing a decrease of 32.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 78.02% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,989K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 14.00% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,593K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Progyny Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. The company is redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

