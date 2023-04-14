B of A Securities Maintains Progressive (PGR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Progressive is $149.87. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $185.85. The average price target represents an increase of 8.44% from its latest reported closing price of $138.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Progressive is $57,099MM, an increase of 15.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.35.

Progressive Declares $0.10 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $138.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 5.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.85%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leeward Investments, LLC - MA holds 176K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Wealthbridge Capital Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Summit Trail Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 74K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 1.88% over the last quarter.

QAAGRX - T. Rowe Price Moderate Allocation Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 5.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progressive. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGR is 0.54%, a decrease of 14.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 581,436K shares. The put/call ratio of PGR is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Progressive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

See all Progressive regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.