B of A Securities Maintains Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procept BioRobotics is 54.21. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 78.37% from its latest reported closing price of 30.39.

The projected annual revenue for Procept BioRobotics is 128MM, an increase of 49.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procept BioRobotics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRCT is 0.59%, an increase of 19.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 34,588K shares. The put/call ratio of PRCT is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CPMG holds 5,329K shares representing 11.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,055K shares, representing a decrease of 69.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 24.51% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,698K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,574K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 0.87% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,280K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 13.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,169K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 7.33% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,164K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 2.57% over the last quarter.

PROCEPT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

