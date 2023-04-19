B of A Securities Maintains Pool (POOL) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pool is $403.61. The forecasts range from a low of $323.20 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.26% from its latest reported closing price of $338.44.

The projected annual revenue for Pool is $6,236MM, an increase of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.63.

Pool Declares $1.00 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $338.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAGAX - Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund holds 210K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLMIX - Global Core Portfolio Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 10.47% over the last quarter.

DSGAX - BNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 16.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds 310K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing a decrease of 22.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pool. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POOL is 0.32%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 45,922K shares. The put/call ratio of POOL is 4.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pool Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.

