B of A Securities Maintains Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc - (WOOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc - (NASDAQ:WOOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.11% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc - is 10.08. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 86.11% from its latest reported closing price of 5.42.

The projected annual revenue for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc - is 6,452MM, an increase of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOOF is 0.11%, a decrease of 13.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 172,669K shares. The put/call ratio of WOOF is 1.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 59,765K shares representing 22.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 8,176K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,214K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 6,375K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,920K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 10.12% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,796K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,732K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,671K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,735K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 593.00% over the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and its own Petco partners. Since its founding in 1965, Petco has been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through its products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. Petco operates more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete resource for pet health and wellness online and through the Petco app. In tandem with The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, through in-store adoption events, Petco has helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

