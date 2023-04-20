B of A Securities Maintains Packaging of America (PKG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.71% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Packaging of America is $135.67. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.71% from its latest reported closing price of $142.37.

The projected annual revenue for Packaging of America is $8,419MM, a decrease of 0.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.60.

Packaging of America Declares $1.25 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $142.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.11%, the lowest has been 2.15%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Large Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Variable Funds Trust - SERIES D (WORLD EQUITY INCOME SERIES) A holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Vident Investment Advisory holds 56K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 19.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 47.29% over the last quarter.

Princeton Global Asset Management holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 105,678.76% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 34.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 1.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging of America. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKG is 0.28%, an increase of 29.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 94,966K shares. The put/call ratio of PKG is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Packaging Corp Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 92 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

