B of A Securities Maintains Owens Corning (OC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Owens Corning is $114.09. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.95% from its latest reported closing price of $101.01.

The projected annual revenue for Owens Corning is $9,677MM, a decrease of 0.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.06.

Owens Corning Declares $0.52 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $101.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.56%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 3.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPMD - SPDR(R) Portfolio Mid Cap ETF holds 248K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 2.68% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 3.80% over the last quarter.

MML Series Investment Fund II - MML Equity Rotation Fund Class II holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 67.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OC by 234.28% over the last quarter.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OC by 17.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens Corning. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OC is 0.21%, a decrease of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 98,244K shares. The put/call ratio of OC is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Owens Corning Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company's three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company's customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 66 consecutive years.

