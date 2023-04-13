B of A Securities Maintains Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.82% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is $65.86. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.82% from its latest reported closing price of $59.43.

The projected annual revenue for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is $2,040MM, an increase of 11.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGPIX - Mid-cap Growth Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 174.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 60.63% over the last quarter.

TRPBX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Allocation Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 19.05% over the last quarter.

TCI Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 31.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund holds 227K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 4.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLLI is 0.24%, a decrease of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 77,798K shares. The put/call ratio of OLLI is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is known for its assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. The company offers name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. currently operates 394 stores in 25 states throughout half of the United States.

