B of A Securities Maintains Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.52% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nu Holdings Ltd is 7.23. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $13.02. The average price target represents an increase of 18.52% from its latest reported closing price of 6.10.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Holdings Ltd is 6,357MM, an increase of 166.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 13.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NU is 1.91%, a decrease of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 2,505,364K shares. The put/call ratio of NU is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Galileo holds 415,539K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 414,614K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435,293K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 61.03% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 125,468K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,649K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 58.64% over the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management X holds 116,211K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 108,554K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,629K shares, representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 40.01% over the last quarter.

Nu Holdings Background Information

Nu Holdings Ltd is a Brazil-based company that provides a digital banking platform.

