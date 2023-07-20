B of A Securities Maintains NRG Energy (NRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.34% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NRG Energy is 41.95. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8.34% from its latest reported closing price of 38.72.

The projected annual revenue for NRG Energy is 25,774MM, a decrease of 17.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1257 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRG is 0.23%, a decrease of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 260,179K shares. The put/call ratio of NRG is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 12,354K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,428K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,463K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares, representing a decrease of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 8.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,104K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,996K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,006K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,184K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 6.88% over the last quarter.

QUAL - iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF holds 6,659K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,538K shares, representing an increase of 31.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 3.37% over the last quarter.

NRG Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NRG is bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything it does. It generates electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through its diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future.

