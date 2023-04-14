B of A Securities Maintains Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nextera Energy Partners is $85.74. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 37.32% from its latest reported closing price of $62.44.

The projected annual revenue for Nextera Energy Partners is $1,573MM, an increase of 29.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.57.

Nextera Energy Partners Declares $0.81 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.25 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $62.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.90%, the lowest has been 2.83%, and the highest has been 6.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 38.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 35.97% over the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 47K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Continuum Advisory holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 9.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextera Energy Partners. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEP is 0.78%, an increase of 29.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 87,253K shares. The put/call ratio of NEP is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

NextEra Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind and solar projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania.

