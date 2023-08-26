B of A Securities Maintains NetEase Inc - ADR (NTES) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of NetEase Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:NTES) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NetEase Inc - ADR is 121.06. The forecasts range from a low of 96.96 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.58% from its latest reported closing price of 98.76.

The projected annual revenue for NetEase Inc - ADR is 106,523MM, an increase of 7.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 731 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetEase Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTES is 0.79%, an increase of 14.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 260,280K shares. The put/call ratio of NTES is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,362K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,525K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,238K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,206K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 0.61% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 20,381K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,057K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,024K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 8.93% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 16,601K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,331K shares, representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 14.89% over the last quarter.

NetEase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NetEase, Inc. is a Chinese Internet technology company providing online services centered on content, community, communications, and commerce.

