B of A Securities Maintains NeoGenomics (NEO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NeoGenomics is $20.59. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 34.99% from its latest reported closing price of $15.25.

The projected annual revenue for NeoGenomics is $540MM, an increase of 6.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - T.Rowe Price Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 33K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 152.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 59.29% over the last quarter.

MMSCX - Praxis Small Cap Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Russell 2000 Index Portfolio holds 43K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSU - Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

PSOPX - JPMorgan Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 250K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 0.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeoGenomics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEO is 0.19%, an increase of 78.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 136,285K shares. The put/call ratio of NEO is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Neogenomics Background Information

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and Fresno California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

