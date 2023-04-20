B of A Securities Maintains Mohawk Industries (MHK) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mohawk Industries is $122.09. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.79% from its latest reported closing price of $98.62.

The projected annual revenue for Mohawk Industries is $11,339MM, a decrease of 3.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 7.20% over the last quarter.

SFAAX - Wells Fargo Index Asset Allocation Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Easterly Investment Partners holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 257.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 99.96% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 2.00% over the last quarter.

APSGX - FIERA CAPITAL SMALL holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 6.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1002 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mohawk Industries. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHK is 0.15%, a decrease of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 57,503K shares. The put/call ratio of MHK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Mohawk Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

