B of A Securities Maintains Mercadolibre (MELI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercadolibre is $1,442.23. The forecasts range from a low of $808.00 to a high of $1,858.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.82% from its latest reported closing price of $1,256.04.

The projected annual revenue for Mercadolibre is $13,172MM, an increase of 25.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WELLS FARGO VARIABLE TRUST - Wells Fargo VT Omega Growth Fund Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 38.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 139.12% over the last quarter.

TCI Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 99.83% over the last quarter.

QCLR - Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 21.76% over the last quarter.

KEMQ - KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 3.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercadolibre. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MELI is 1.17%, a decrease of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 51,588K shares. The put/call ratio of MELI is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

MercadoLibre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

