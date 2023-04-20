B of A Securities Maintains Masco (MAS) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Masco (NYSE:MAS) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masco is $58.29. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.96% from its latest reported closing price of $50.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Masco is $8,319MM, a decrease of 4.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Tri-continental holds 53K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Transcend Wealth Collective holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 63.76% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Dynamic U.S. Growth Fund Class II holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Nicolet Advisory Services holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAS is 0.18%, a decrease of 11.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 268,057K shares. The put/call ratio of MAS is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

Masco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders.

See all Masco regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.