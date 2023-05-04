B of A Securities Maintains Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumen Technologies is 4.52. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $9.24. The average price target represents an increase of 97.32% from its latest reported closing price of 2.29.

The projected annual revenue for Lumen Technologies is 15,033MM, a decrease of 9.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumen Technologies. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUMN is 0.16%, a decrease of 10.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 882,625K shares. The put/call ratio of LUMN is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 43,449K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,125K shares, representing an increase of 65.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUMN by 87.44% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 39,886K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,628K shares, representing a decrease of 46.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMN by 32.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,458K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,959K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMN by 32.72% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 31,262K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,278K shares, representing a decrease of 128.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMN by 69.30% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 23,809K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,613K shares, representing an increase of 55.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUMN by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Lumen Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lumen is guided by its belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, it delivers the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

