B of A Securities Maintains Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lululemon Athletica is $405.98. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.69% from its latest reported closing price of $370.12.

The projected annual revenue for Lululemon Athletica is $9,276MM, an increase of 14.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Columbia Asset Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 99.90% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Active Stock Master Portfolio Active Stock Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 21.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 44.82% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 81K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 22.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 99.89% over the last quarter.

HNCAX - THE HARTFORD INTERNATIONAL GROWTH FUND holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 43.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 29.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1842 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lululemon Athletica. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LULU is 0.44%, an increase of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 126,227K shares. The put/call ratio of LULU is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lululemon Athletica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

lululemon athletica inc.is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback.

