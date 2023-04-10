B of A Securities Maintains Levi Strauss & (LEVI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Levi Strauss & (NYSE:LEVI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Levi Strauss & is $19.75. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 30.45% from its latest reported closing price of $15.14.

The projected annual revenue for Levi Strauss & is $6,475MM, an increase of 3.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.44.

Levi Strauss & Declares $0.12 Dividend

On April 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $15.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.89%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 3.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=137).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 79K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 20.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Alpha Paradigm Partners holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Smithfield Trust holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State of Wyoming holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 135.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 69.02% over the last quarter.

PSI Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Levi Strauss &. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEVI is 0.17%, a decrease of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 101,420K shares. The put/call ratio of LEVI is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Levi Strauss & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4,453 million.

