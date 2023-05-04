B of A Securities Maintains Lemonade (LMND) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lemonade is 19.21. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 73.22% from its latest reported closing price of 11.09.

The projected annual revenue for Lemonade is 384MM, an increase of 49.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lemonade. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMND is 0.16%, an increase of 32.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 37,223K shares. The put/call ratio of LMND is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 11,983K shares representing 17.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,043K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,891K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 65.27% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,122K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,517K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 34.37% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,248K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 34.42% over the last quarter.

Lemonade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, and pet health insurance in the United States, contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, and renters insurance in France, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and France and continues to expand globally.

