B of A Securities Maintains KKR & CO. (KKR) Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of KKR & CO. with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.11% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for KKR & CO. is $66.37. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.11% from its latest reported closing price of $51.01.

The projected annual revenue for KKR & CO. is $7,522MM, an increase of 35.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SLGFX - SIMT Large Cap Index Fund Class F holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Sequoia Financial Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Crewe Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Core Market Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zuckerman Investment Group holds 212K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 8.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1198 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR & CO.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKR is 0.50%, a decrease of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 618,314K shares. The put/call ratio of KKR is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

KKR & Co. Background Information

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds.

