B of A Securities Maintains Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.11% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kite Realty Group Trust is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 18.11% from its latest reported closing price of 21.59.

The projected annual revenue for Kite Realty Group Trust is 819MM, a decrease of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kite Realty Group Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRG is 0.34%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 255,913K shares. The put/call ratio of KRG is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,108K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,925K shares, representing an increase of 31.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 1,014.12% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 10,700K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,245K shares, representing an increase of 13.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 27.80% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,627K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,770K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,038K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares, representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 6,926K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,709K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Kite Realty Group Trust Background Information



Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States.

