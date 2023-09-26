B of A Securities Maintains Jabil (JBL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.75% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jabil is 122.55. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.75% from its latest reported closing price of 107.73.

The projected annual revenue for Jabil is 34,863MM, a decrease of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.27.

Jabil Declares $0.08 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on September 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $107.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.76%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 1.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jabil. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBL is 0.39%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 141,647K shares. The put/call ratio of JBL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Texas Yale Capital holds 8,415K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,424K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,569K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,232K shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 816.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,356K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,365K shares, representing an increase of 18.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 43.35% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,026K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,805K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 27.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,025K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,112K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 14.80% over the last quarter.

Jabil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jabil is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment.

