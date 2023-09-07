B of A Securities Maintains HubSpot (HUBS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.95% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for HubSpot is 587.41. The forecasts range from a low of 282.80 to a high of $693.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.95% from its latest reported closing price of 544.14.

The projected annual revenue for HubSpot is 2,102MM, an increase of 8.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1324 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBS is 0.45%, an increase of 13.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 52,087K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBS is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,546K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 796.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,101K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,514K shares, representing a decrease of 19.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 117.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,473K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,428K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,208K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing a decrease of 24.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 2.15% over the last quarter.

HubSpot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet its customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

