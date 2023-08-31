B of A Securities Maintains HP (HPQ) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of HP (NYSE:HPQ) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for HP is 31.46. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.41% from its latest reported closing price of 29.29.

The projected annual revenue for HP is 57,802MM, an increase of 5.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.35.

HP Declares $0.26 Dividend

On June 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.05 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 13, 2023 will receive the payment on October 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $29.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.23%, the lowest has been 2.15%, and the highest has been 5.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.49%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1814 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPQ is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 823,463K shares. The put/call ratio of HPQ is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 120,953K shares representing 12.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 39,509K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,619K shares, representing a decrease of 30.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 21.57% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 28,830K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,418K shares, representing a decrease of 29.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 22.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,751K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,341K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 20,948K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,539K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 2.49% over the last quarter.

HP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze.

