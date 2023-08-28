B of A Securities Maintains Hibbett (HIBB) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.05% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hibbett is 54.06. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.05% from its latest reported closing price of 45.03.

The projected annual revenue for Hibbett is 1,881MM, an increase of 9.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hibbett. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 9.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIBB is 0.06%, a decrease of 38.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 14,069K shares. The put/call ratio of HIBB is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 898K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 42.32% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 682K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 39.07% over the last quarter.

Bronte Capital Management Pty holds 565K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 44.31% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 525K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 36.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 453K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 41.59% over the last quarter.

Hibbett Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,067 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear brands, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear and apparel from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas.

