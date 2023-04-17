B of A Securities Maintains Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is $17.76. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.63% from its latest reported closing price of $15.91.

The projected annual revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is $29,409MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Declares $0.12 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $15.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.41%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 6.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LCORX - LEUTHOLD CORE INVESTMENT FUND -Retail Class holds 165K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Paragon Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 85,251.85% over the last quarter.

RETSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Large Cap Fund Class S holds 299K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 231K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 39.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 100.86% over the last quarter.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPE is 0.22%, an increase of 22.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 1,203,546K shares. The put/call ratio of HPE is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is an American multinational information technology company. It is a business-focused organization which works in servers, storage, networking, containerization software and consulting and support. Additionally, the company invests in communications and media solutions.

