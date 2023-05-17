B of A Securities Maintains Hasbro (HAS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.62% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hasbro is 73.95. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.62% from its latest reported closing price of 61.82.

The projected annual revenue for Hasbro is 6,346MM, an increase of 11.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hasbro. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.18%, an increase of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 131,958K shares. The put/call ratio of HAS is 3.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,989K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,371K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares, representing an increase of 24.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 89.72% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,051K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 16.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,001K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,858K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing an increase of 78.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 233.47% over the last quarter.

Hasbro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro's iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

Key filings for this company:

