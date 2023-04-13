B of A Securities Maintains Harley-Davidson (HOG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.36% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harley-Davidson is $53.93. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 44.36% from its latest reported closing price of $37.36.

The projected annual revenue for Harley-Davidson is $5,079MM, a decrease of 11.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.79.

Harley-Davidson Declares $0.16 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $37.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.49%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 9.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.57%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XJH - iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 8.94% over the last quarter.

ClariVest Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MML Series Investment Fund II - MML Equity Rotation Fund Class II holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 90.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 1,170.82% over the last quarter.

Los Angeles Capital Management holds 491K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 62.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 197.14% over the last quarter.

Independence Bank of Kentucky holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harley-Davidson. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 8.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOG is 0.27%, a decrease of 16.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 146,312K shares. The put/call ratio of HOG is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Harley-Davidson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Its vision: Building its legend and leading its industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Its mission: More than building machines, it stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Its ambition is to maintain its place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road.

