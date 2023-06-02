B of A Securities Maintains Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (HASI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (NYSE:HASI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.35% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 67.35% from its latest reported closing price of 24.38.

The projected annual revenue for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital is 164MM, an increase of 48.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Declares $0.40 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $24.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.32%, the lowest has been 1.96%, and the highest has been 7.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HASI is 0.24%, an increase of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 89,547K shares. The put/call ratio of HASI is 2.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,727K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,511K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 85.88% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,946K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 3,219K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,899K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 93.36% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 3,062K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 7.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,840K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Background Information

Hannon Armstrong is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $7 billion in managed assets as of December 31, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns.

