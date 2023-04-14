B of A Securities Maintains Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenbrier Companies is $36.52. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.71% from its latest reported closing price of $30.76.

The projected annual revenue for Greenbrier Companies is $3,359MM, a decrease of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 296K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 29.58% over the last quarter.

Community Bank of Raymore holds 198K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 18.68% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 92K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 27.28% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 29.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrier Companies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBX is 0.13%, an increase of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 38,517K shares. The put/call ratio of GBX is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Greenbrier Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europeis an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romaniaand Turkeythat serves customers across Europeand in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazilthrough two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North Americathrough our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars.

