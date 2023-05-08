B of A Securities Maintains Funko Inc - (FNKO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Funko Inc - (NASDAQ:FNKO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Funko Inc - is 11.30. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.22% from its latest reported closing price of 11.28.

The projected annual revenue for Funko Inc - is 1,393MM, an increase of 10.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Funko Inc -. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNKO is 0.20%, a decrease of 32.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 51,406K shares. The put/call ratio of FNKO is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Capital Management holds 12,521K shares representing 26.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,296K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing an increase of 74.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 96.16% over the last quarter.

No Street GP holds 2,634K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing an increase of 55.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 2,632K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing a decrease of 20.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 54.01% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 2,493K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Funko Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

