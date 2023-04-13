B of A Securities Maintains Five Below (FIVE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five Below is $225.98. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.04% from its latest reported closing price of $213.10.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is $3,660MM, an increase of 18.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PASIX - PACE Alternative Strategies Investments holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 142.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 41.36% over the last quarter.

FBCG - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 10.51% over the last quarter.

IVOO - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares holds 73K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 18.71% over the last quarter.

Franklin Street Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 949.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 10,529.23% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Capital Growth Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 47.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1034 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVE is 0.57%, an increase of 24.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 73,404K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVE is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Five Below Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer o�ering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. They know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience �lled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, the company makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stu� across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 38 states.

