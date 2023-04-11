B of A Securities Maintains Fastly (FSLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.29% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fastly is $14.64. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of $15.62.

The projected annual revenue for Fastly is $501MM, an increase of 15.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGM - iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 23.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 11.81% over the last quarter.

WFIVX - Wilshire 5000 Index Fund Investment Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 66.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 50.91% over the last quarter.

Sofos Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 143K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 16.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.30%, an increase of 38.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 84,297K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fastly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly's edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing its customers' applications as close to their end-users as possible - at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly's customers include many of the world's most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

