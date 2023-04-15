B of A Securities Maintains Evergy (EVRG) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evergy is $64.94. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.83% from its latest reported closing price of $61.36.

The projected annual revenue for Evergy is $5,556MM, a decrease of 5.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.74.

Evergy Declares $0.61 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.45 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 received the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $61.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.43%, the lowest has been 2.81%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=230).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amica Mutual Insurance holds 83K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 40.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 59.62% over the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 47K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 10.92% over the last quarter.

SIZE - iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 9.36% over the last quarter.

RFDA - RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Norinchukin Bank, The holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergy. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVRG is 0.28%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.19% to 227,505K shares. The put/call ratio of EVRG is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Evergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evergy, Inc. serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The company was formed in 2018 when long-term local energy providers KCP&L and Westar Energy merged. Evergy is a leader in renewable energy, supplying nearly half of the power the company provides to homes and businesses from emission-free generation. Evergy supports its local communities where the companuy lives and works and strives to meet the needs of customers through energy savings and innovative solutions.

