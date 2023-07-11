B of A Securities Maintains Envista Holdings (NVST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.13% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Envista Holdings is 45.39. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 34.13% from its latest reported closing price of 33.84.

The projected annual revenue for Envista Holdings is 2,759MM, an increase of 7.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envista Holdings. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVST is 0.35%, a decrease of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 239,100K shares. The put/call ratio of NVST is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,951K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,878K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 19.91% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 9,125K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,643K shares, representing a decrease of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 0.96% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 8,101K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,209K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,059K shares, representing a decrease of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 5,169K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 17.74% over the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. Envista companies, including KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco, partner with dental professionals to help them deliver the best possible patient care. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry.

