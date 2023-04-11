B of A Securities Maintains Enphase Energy (ENPH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $299.10. The forecasts range from a low of $220.18 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.76% from its latest reported closing price of $195.80.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is $3,242MM, an increase of 39.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDT Partners holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 366.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 78.08% over the last quarter.

Nfj Investment Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 276.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 49.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 747K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing an increase of 30.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 31.23% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 445K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing a decrease of 70.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 45.21% over the last quarter.

RYAWX - S&P 500 Pure Growth Fund Class H holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 131.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 58.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1910 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an increase of 163 owner(s) or 9.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.47%, a decrease of 16.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 114,313K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Enphase Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

